AMOTIV Limited Updates Ongoing Share Buy-Back

November 26, 2024 — 06:39 pm EST

G.U.D. Holdings (AU:AOV) has released an update.

AMOTIV Limited has updated its on-market buy-back announcement, disclosing the acquisition of 20,843 ordinary fully paid securities, adding to the previously bought 309,998 shares. This move indicates the company’s ongoing efforts to manage its capital structure and potentially enhance shareholder value.

