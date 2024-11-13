Amotiv Limited Updates on Daily Buy-Back Progress

G.U.D. Holdings (AU:AOV) has released an update.

Amotiv Limited has announced a daily update on their ongoing on-market buy-back, with a significant purchase of 40,803 ordinary fully paid securities on the previous day, adding to a total of 84,027 previously bought back. This buy-back strategy can signal confidence in the company’s valuation and may influence investor interest.

