Amotiv Limited Updates AOV Securities Buy-Back Plan

Amotiv Limited has announced an update regarding its on-market buy-back of AOV ordinary fully paid securities, with a broker now appointed for the process. This move is part of the company’s strategy to enhance shareholder value and optimize its capital structure. The announcement follows the initial notification made on October 21, 2024.

