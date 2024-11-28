News & Insights

Amotiv Limited Expands Daily Stock Buy-Back Program

November 28, 2024

G.U.D. Holdings (AU:AOV) has released an update.

Amotiv Limited has announced a continuation of its daily buy-back program, purchasing an additional 2,388 of its ordinary fully paid shares. This move is part of their strategy to enhance shareholder value by reducing the number of shares on the market. Investors in Amotiv Limited’s stock may find this buy-back activity interesting as it can indicate the company’s confidence in its financial health.

