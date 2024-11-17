Amotiv Limited Enhances Shareholder Value with Buy-Back

G.U.D. Holdings (AU:AOV) has released an update.

Amotiv Limited continues its on-market buy-back, purchasing 2,911 ordinary fully paid securities on the previous day, bringing the total number of securities bought back to 124,830. This ongoing buy-back reflects the company’s strategy to manage its capital effectively, potentially enhancing shareholder value.

