Amotiv Limited Enhances Shareholder Value with Buy-Back

Amotiv Limited continues its on-market buy-back, purchasing 2,911 ordinary fully paid securities on the previous day, bringing the total number of securities bought back to 124,830. This ongoing buy-back reflects the company’s strategy to manage its capital effectively, potentially enhancing shareholder value.
