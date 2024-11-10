Amotiv Limited Boosts Shareholder Value with Buy-Back

G.U.D. Holdings (AU:AOV) has released an update.
Amotiv Limited has announced a continuation of its on-market share buy-back program, with 26,203 shares repurchased on the previous day, bringing the total buy-back to 33,266 shares. This move indicates the company’s commitment to returning value to shareholders and may influence investor interest in the AOV security.
