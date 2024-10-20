Amotiv Limited Annual Meeting Results Announced

G.U.D. Holdings (AU:AOV) has released an update.

Amotiv Limited, previously known as G.U.D. Holdings, announced the results of its 2024 Annual General Meeting, with all resolutions successfully carried. The votes showcased strong shareholder support, with approval rates ranging from 82.13% to 98.81%. This outcome reflects investor confidence in the company’s strategic direction and governance.

