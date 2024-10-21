Amotiv Limited Announces Director’s Interest Update

G.U.D. Holdings (AU:AOV) has released an update.

Amotiv Limited, formerly GUD Holdings Ltd, announced a change in the director’s interest involving its Managing Director and CEO, Graeme Whickman. The update, reported to the ASX, outlines changes in both direct and indirect interests in various investment entities. This development comes as part of the company’s ongoing governance and transparency efforts.

