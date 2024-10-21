News & Insights

Amotiv Limited Announces Director Departure

October 21, 2024 — 02:34 am EDT

G.U.D. Holdings (AU:AOV) has released an update.

Amotiv Limited, formerly known as GUD Holdings, has announced that Carole Louise Campbell has ceased to be a director as of October 21, 2024. This update comes as part of the company’s compliance with ASX listing rules, highlighting the importance of transparency in director’s interests and company governance.

