Amotiv Limited Announces Director Departure

G.U.D. Holdings (AU:AOV) has released an update.

Amotiv Limited, formerly known as GUD Holdings, has announced that Carole Louise Campbell has ceased to be a director as of October 21, 2024. This update comes as part of the company’s compliance with ASX listing rules, highlighting the importance of transparency in director’s interests and company governance.

For further insights into AU:AOV stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.