Amotiv Limited Announces Daily Share Buy-Back

G.U.D. Holdings (AU:AOV) has released an update.
Amotiv Limited has announced a daily buy-back of its ordinary fully paid securities, with 22,036 shares repurchased on the previous day, adding to a total of 143,421 shares bought back. This on-market buy-back strategy indicates the company’s confidence in its current valuation and is likely to attract interest from investors monitoring stock performance and market movements.
