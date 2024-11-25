News & Insights

Amotiv Limited Advances Buy-Back Strategy

November 25, 2024 — 05:45 pm EST

G.U.D. Holdings (AU:AOV) has released an update.

Amotiv Limited continues its on-market buy-back strategy, purchasing 54,732 ordinary fully paid securities on the previous trading day. This move is part of their ongoing effort to optimize capital structure and enhance shareholder value. Investors in Amotiv Limited should watch how this buy-back program impacts stock price and market liquidity.

