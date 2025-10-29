Amotech Co. (KOSDAQ:052710) Price Target Increased by 17.65% to 20,400.00

The average one-year price target for Amotech Co. (KOSDAQ:052710) has been revised to ₩20,400.00 / share. This is an increase of 17.65% from the prior estimate of ₩17,340.00 dated September 27, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of ₩20,200.00 to a high of ₩21,000.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 94.84% from the latest reported closing price of ₩10,470.00 / share.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DFEM - Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF holds 7K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

DFAX - Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF holds 4K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9K shares , representing a decrease of 107.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 052710 by 14.79% over the last quarter.

AEMGX - Acadian Emerging Markets Portfolio Investor Class Shares holds 4K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - Emerging Markets Social Core Equity Portfolio Shares holds 3K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5K shares , representing a decrease of 74.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 052710 by 63.60% over the last quarter.

DFAE - Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF holds 2K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6K shares , representing a decrease of 289.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 052710 by 41.41% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.