AMOS Group’s Share Offer Extended by PeakBayou

AMOS Group Ltd. (SG:49B) has released an update.

AMOS Group Ltd. has announced a final extension of the closing date for a voluntary unconditional general offer by PeakBayou Ltd. for all its issued ordinary shares. This development comes after a series of announcements regarding the offer, which aims to acquire shares beyond those already owned by PeakBayou. Investors in the financial markets will be watching closely as the level of acceptances could impact AMOS Group’s market dynamics.

