Among Subscribers to Both, Netflix Is Still Watched Far More Than Disney+

Walt Disney's (NYSE: DIS) streaming service Disney+ has to be considered a smashing success. Since its launch in November, it's amassed more than 28 million subscribers. That's still less than half the 68 million Canadian and U.S. subscribers Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) currently serves, but the growth pace is impressive to say the least.

Investors expecting Disney to sustain that growth pace and eventually dethrone Netflix as the leader of the streaming space, however, may want to reconsider. Customers of both services still watch far more Netflix content than Disney+ content. According to a recent survey by streaming video market analytics firm Reelgood, between mid-November and mid-February, 74.8% of dual subscribers watched more Netflix. Conversely, only 25.2% of subscribers to both services viewed Disney+ programs more than Netflix's video choices during that time.

The disparity may largely reflect the difference in the amount of content available through each platform. While Reelgood's survey names Disney's The Mandalorian as the single most viewed streaming series from either provider, each of the next nine names in the top-10 list of shows are Netflix's programs. Several -- like Stranger Things and The Crown -- are Netflix originals. Similarly, among movies, Netflix was the platform that offered the six most-watched films, and was the source of seven of the 10 most-watched movies viewed by subscribers to both streaming services.

The data doesn't necessarily indicate the investment-worthiness of either company, as the numbers could change (and likely will) over time. Nevertheless, it's information that measures the current marketability of each streaming service.

