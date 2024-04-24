News & Insights

Amneal's OTC Naloxone Nasal Spray Receives FDA Approval For Opioid Overdose Emergency Treatment

(RTTNews) - Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AMRX) announced on Wednesday that it has received FDA approval for its Over the Counter Naloxone Hydrochloride or HCI Nasal Spray, USP, 4mg.

This nasal spray is designed to quickly counteract the effects of a life-threatening opioid emergency by interacting with opioid receptors to reverse or block opioid effects.

Manufactured in the U.S., Amneal's Naloxone HCI Nasal Spray is a generic version of the widely used OTC NARCAN HCI Nasal Spray.

Amneal's Naloxone HCI Nasal Spray is now accessible over the counter.

