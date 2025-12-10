Amneal Wins FDA Nod For Epinephrine Injection In Single-and Multi-Dose Vials

(RTTNews) - Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AMRX) announced that the U.S. FDA has approved its Epinephrine injection USP, 1 mg/mL, in both single-dose and multi-dose for use in U.S. hospitals.

Epinephrine is a non-selective alpha- and beta-adrenergic agonist and one of the most essential emergency medicines in hospital and acute care settings. The 1mg/mL formulation is used for the rapid treatment of severe allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis caused by insect stings, foods, drugs, or other allergens, as well as idiopathic or exercise-induced anaphylaxis. It is also used to increase mean arterial blood pressure in adult patients with hypotension associated with septic shock.

The FDA approval covers two presentations: a 1 mg/mL (1 mL) single-dose vial and a 1 mg/mL (30 mL) multi-dose vial. By offering both formats, Amneal aims to expand reliable and affordable access to this essential therapy for hospitals, emergency departments, and other acute care facilities.

Safety data indicate that common adverse reactions to systemically administered Epinephrine including anxiety, restlessness, tremor, dizziness, sweating, palpitations, nausea, headache, and respiratory difficulties. These effects are more likely in patients with heart disease, hypertension, or hyperthyroidism.

According to IQVIA Holdings Inc., the U.S. annual sales for epinephrine injection single- and multi-dose vials for the 12 months ended October 2025 were approximately $118 million, underscoring the importance of this market.

This approval strengthens Amneal's injectables portfolio and reinforces its commitment to supplying essential medicines across the U.S. health system. AMRX closed yesterday's trading at $11.97, up 0.84%, and rose further in overnight trading to $12.02, up 0.42%. Over the past 12 months, the stock has traded between $6.68 and $12.12.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.