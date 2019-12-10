Amneal To Acquire Majority Interest In AvKARE - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AMRX) and AvKARE Inc. announced Tuesday they have entered into a definitive agreement under which Amneal will acquire a 65.1 percent majority interest in AvKARE and its related affiliate doing business as R&S Northeast for an implied enterprise value of $340 million.

Following the close of the transaction, AvKARE will operate on a standalone basis as an independent subsidiary of Amneal.

AvKARE is one of the largest private label providers of generic pharmaceuticals in the U.S. federal agency sector.

Under the terms of the transaction, Amneal will acquire its majority interest through an unrestricted subsidiary, which will finance the purchase of AvKARE with a new $180 million senior secured term loan facility, approximately $75 million of balance sheet cash and an approximately $44 million Seller Note.

The balance of the implied enterprise value contributed through the selling shareholders' rollover interest in the newly formed subsidiary. CEO Steve Shirley will continue to lead the business and will report to Chirag Patel.

The transaction is expected to be completed in early 2020, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions and approval from relevant regulatory agencies, including clearance under the Hart-Scott Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act.

