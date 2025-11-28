Is Amneal Stock a Buy After Investment Firm Westshore Wealth Bought Over 1 Million Shares?

Key Points

Westshore Wealth initiated 1,381,910 shares in Amneal Pharmaceuticals, a position value increase of $13.83 million.

The transaction accounted for 4.73% of Westshore's 13F reportable assets under management.

The Amneal stake is outside the fund's top five holdings.

On November 17, 2025, financial services firm Westshore Wealth, LLC disclosed a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX), acquiring 1,381,910 shares valued at approximately $13.83 million.

Westshore initiated a stake in Amneal in the third quarter, buying 1,381,910 shares.

The transaction accounted for 4.73% of Westshore Wealth's 13F reportable assets under management.

Post-trade, Westshore's total stake in Amneal was 1,381,910 shares, worth about $13.83 million as of September 30, 2025.

The Amneal stake is outside the fund's top five holdings.

What happened

According to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission dated November 17, 2025, Westshore Wealth, LLC initiated a new position in Amneal, acquiring 1,381,910 shares with a market value of $13.83 million as of September 30, 2025. This new stake comprised 4.73% of Westshore Wealth’s reportable equity portfolio.

What else to know

This is a new position for Westshore Wealth, representing 4.73% of its reported U.S. equity assets.

Top holdings after the filing:

NYSEMKT:SPY: $67,517,442 (23.1% of AUM)

NYSEMKT:LQD: $27,173,561 (9.3% of AUM)

NYSEMKT:IWF: $20,643,928 (7.1% of AUM)

NYSEMKT:IWD: $19,845,177 (6.8% of AUM)

NYSEMKT:IWM: $14,146,555 (4.8% of AUM)

As of November 17, 2025, Amneal shares were priced at $11.58, up 39.02% over the prior year with an alpha of 16.51 percentage points versus the S&P 500.

Amneal reported trailing twelve-month revenue of $2.93 billion and net income of $5.90 million as of September 30, 2025.

Amneal’s forward P/E ratio is 12.29 and EV/EBITDA is 11.02 as of the latest filings.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close November 17, 2025) $11.58 Market capitalization $3.64 billion Revenue (TTM) $2.93 billion Net income (TTM) $5.90 million

Company snapshot

Amneal Pharmaceuticals offers a broad portfolio of generic and specialty pharmaceutical products, including complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, and branded therapies for central nervous system disorders, endocrinology, and parasitic infections.

It generates revenue through the development, manufacturing, and distribution of pharmaceuticals, with operations spanning generics, specialty branded drugs, and wholesale/packaging services for government and institutional customers.

The company serves wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, retail and institutional pharmacies, and U.S. government agencies, with a significant presence in both domestic and international markets.

Amneal is a diversified pharmaceutical company with a focus on both generic and specialty branded medications. Its integrated business model and multi-segment approach enable broad market reach and operational scale.

The company leverages manufacturing capabilities and a diverse product lineup to compete in the global healthcare sector.

Foolish take

The purchase of Amneal stock by Westshore Wealth merits attention because it represents a new position for the financial services firm, and the size of the buy was substantial.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals leaped from zero to the sixth largest holding in the fund, suggesting Westshore has a bullish outlook towards the stock. It's easy to see why.

Amneal's third quarter sales reached $784.5 million, up from the prior year's $702.5 million. This contributed to Q3 net income of $18.1 million compared to $11.8 million in 2024.

The company has experienced year-over-year revenue growth for the last five years, and expects that to continue in 2025 with projected sales of about $3 billion, an increase over 2024's $2.8 billion.

Amneal's diversified product portfolio is growing, providing the opportunity for further revenue expansion in the future. The pharmaceutical giant looks like a compelling investment, which explains Westshore's large stake in the company.

However, the stock hit a 52-week high of $12.68 on Nov. 28, and shares remain not far from this high. So it's best to wait for the stock price to drop before deciding to buy.

Glossary

Stake: The ownership interest or investment a fund or individual holds in a company.

Assets under management (AUM): The total market value of investments managed by a fund or firm on behalf of clients.

13F reportable assets: U.S. equity securities that institutional investment managers must disclose in quarterly SEC Form 13F filings.

Alpha: A measure of an investment's performance compared to a benchmark, showing value added or subtracted by active management.

Trailing twelve months (TTM): The 12-month period ending with the most recent quarterly report.

Forward P/E ratio: Price-to-earnings ratio using forecasted earnings over the next 12 months, indicating valuation expectations.

EV/EBITDA: Enterprise value divided by earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization; used to assess company valuation.

Generic pharmaceuticals: Medications equivalent to brand-name drugs in dosage and effectiveness, typically sold after patent expiration.

Specialty branded drugs: Brand-name medications targeting complex or rare conditions, often requiring special handling or administration.

Institutional investors: Organizations such as funds, banks, or insurance companies that invest large sums in securities and other assets.

Wholesale/packaging services: Business activities involving bulk distribution and preparation of pharmaceutical products for sale to other businesses or institutions.

Robert Izquierdo has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.