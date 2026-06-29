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Amneal Says EU CHMP Recommends Approval Of Hopledo For Parkinson's Disease

June 29, 2026 — 03:57 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AMRX) said Monday that the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) has recommended approval of Hopledo for adults with Parkinson's disease who experience moderate to severe motor fluctuations despite treatment with oral levodopa-based therapies.

The positive opinion was based on results from the Phase III RISE-PD trial, which showed that Hopledo provided significantly more Good ON time with fewer daily doses than immediate-release levodopa/carbidopa.

Zambon, an Italian chemical-pharmaceutical company, which holds commercialization rights for Hopledo in the European Union, the United Kingdom and Switzerland under a licensing agreement with Amneal, expects to begin rolling out the treatment across Europe from October 2026, if approved.

Hopledo is already approved and marketed in the United States as CREXONT for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and Parkinsons disease-like symptoms resulting from carbon monoxide or manganese poisoning in adults.

Amneal shares closed at $17.23 on Friday, down 0.52%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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