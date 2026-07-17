Amneal Receives FDA Approval For Additional Generic Iohexol Injection Vial Presentations

(RTTNews) - Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMRX) on Friday announced that it has received U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval for additional strengths and vial presentations of its generic Iohexol injection. The newly approved products include iohexol injection 350 mg iodine/mL in 50 mL, 75 mL and 100 mL vials, and 300 mg iodine/mL in a 50 mL vial.

This expands the company's injectable contrast portfolio and expects to launch the products in the third quarter of 2026.

Iohexol is an iodinated radiographic contrast agent indicated for a broad range of diagnostic imaging procedures in adults and pediatric patients aged two weeks and older. The latest approvals complement Amneal's previously approved and launched iohexol injection 300 mg iodine/mL in a 100 mL vial.

The company said the expanded portfolio is expected to address the majority of U.S. market demand for iohexol injection while providing hospitals, imaging centers and healthcare providers with greater supply flexibility.

Amneal added that the newly approved presentations are the first generic versions referencing OMNIPAQUE across the approved strengths and vial presentations.

Arash Dabestani, Senior Vice President, said "It expands our injectable contrast portfolio with the additional strengths of iohexol injection, which commits us to deliver high-quality, reliable medicines that support patient care."

According to IQVIA, U.S. annual sales of iohexol injection totaled approximately $706 million for the 12 months ended May 2026.

Amneal shares closed Thursday at $18.04, up 4.88%. In the pre-market, shares are trading up 0.83% at $18.19.

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