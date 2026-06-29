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Amneal Receives CHMP Recommendation For Hopledo In Parkinson's, Favoring Potential EMA Approval

June 29, 2026 — 08:08 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC (AMRX), a biopharmaceutical company, and Zambon, a pharmaceutical company, on Monday announced the receipt of a positive opinion from the European Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) on Hopledo in the treatment of Parkinson's disease and motor fluctuations.

Over 80% of Parkinson's patients experience motor fluctuations during the course of the disease, despite current standard-of-care levodopa/carbidopa treatments.

Hopledo (IPX203) is an oral, modified-release formulation of levodopa and carbidopa developed for adult Parkinson's patients with moderate to severe motor fluctuations who have not stabilized with oral levodopa/DDC inhibitor - based treatments. The drug received FDA approval in August 2024 under the market name CREXONT.

Amneal and Zambon entered a licensing agreement in 2024 which granted all commercialization rights in the UK, European Union (EU) and Switzerland to Zambon.

The CHMP recommendation was supported by positive data from the Phase 3 RISE-PD trial. An observed increase in Good ON time recorded by Hopledo-treated patients, when compared to those on immediate-release levodopa/carbidopa therapy.

The recommendation goes toward validating the market authorization application (MAA) filed with the European Medicines Agency (EMA).

The companies now await the completion of standard procedures to decide approval by the European Commission for Hopledo. Accordingly, the company expects to begin a phased introduction of the drug in European markets in October 2026.

AMRX closed Friday at $17.23, down 0.52%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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