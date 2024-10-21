Amneal Pharmaceuticals receives FDA approval of Pyridostigmine Bromide NDA

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (AMRX) announced that it has received FDA approval of its new drug application, or NDA, for Pyridostigmine Bromide Extended-Release Tablets USP 105 mg.
