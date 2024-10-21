Amneal Pharmaceuticals receives FDA approval of Pyridostigmine Bromide NDA

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (AMRX) announced that it has received FDA approval of its new drug application, or NDA, for Pyridostigmine Bromide Extended-Release Tablets USP 105 mg.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on AMRX:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.