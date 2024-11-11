Amneal Pharmaceuticals price target raised to $11 from $9 at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler raised the firm’s price target on Amneal Pharmaceuticals (AMRX) to $11 from $9 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. The firm notes Amneal reported Q3 adjusted diluted EPS of 16c on revenue of $702M, compared to Street estimates of 13c and $694M, respectively. The company reiterated 2024 total revenue and adjusted EBITDA guidance ranges of $2.7B-$2.8B and $610M-$630M, respectively.

