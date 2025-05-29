Amneal Pharmaceuticals to Participate in Jefferies and Goldman Sachs Global Healthcare Conferences in June 2025

Amneal Pharmaceuticals will present at two investor conferences in June 2025, featuring key executives and live webcasts.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. announced its participation in two upcoming investor conferences: the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference on June 5, 2025, at 9:20 AM ET, and the Goldman Sachs Global Healthcare Conference on June 10, 2025, at 10:40 AM ET. Co-CEO Chirag Patel and CFO Tasos Konidaris will represent the company at both events. A live webcast of the presentations will be available on the company's investor website, with replays provided afterward. Amneal, based in Bridgewater, NJ, is a global biopharmaceutical company focused on developing, manufacturing, and distributing a wide range of pharmaceuticals, including injectables and biosimilars, and has a growing portfolio of branded products for central nervous system and endocrine disorders.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals' participation in prestigious investor conferences highlights its commitment to transparency and communication with investors.

The inclusion of top executives Chirag Patel and Tasos Konidaris in the conferences signals strong leadership and confidence in the company's direction.

The live webcast and availability of replays increase accessibility for potential investors and stakeholders, enhancing engagement opportunities.

$AMRX Insider Trading Activity

$AMRX insiders have traded $AMRX stock on the open market 14 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 14 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AMRX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

TUSHAR BHIKHUBHAI PATEL sold 5,000,000 shares for an estimated $41,750,000

GAUTAM PATEL has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 328,668 shares for an estimated $2,737,344 .

. ANDREW S BOYER (Executive Vice President) sold 125,000 shares for an estimated $1,111,250

TASOS KONIDARIS (Executive Vice President & CFO) sold 100,000 shares for an estimated $891,000

JASON B. DALY (EVP, Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 90,000 shares for an estimated $792,159 .

. EMILY PETERSON ALVA sold 80,000 shares for an estimated $712,000

JOHN KIELY sold 50,000 shares for an estimated $379,500

$AMRX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 141 institutional investors add shares of $AMRX stock to their portfolio, and 81 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

