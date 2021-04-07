Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) Shareholders Have Enjoyed An Impressive 121% Share Price Gain

When you buy shares in a company, there is always a risk that the price drops to zero. But when you pick a company that is really flourishing, you can make more than 100%. For example, the Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) share price has soared 121% return in just a single year. On top of that, the share price is up 33% in about a quarter. Amneal Pharmaceuticals hasn't been listed for long, so it's still not clear if it is a long term winner.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals went from making a loss to reporting a profit, in the last year.

The result looks like a strong improvement to us, so we're not surprised the market likes the growth. Inflection points like this can be a great time to take a closer look at a company.

The company's earnings per share (over time) is depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

NYSE:AMRX Earnings Per Share Growth April 7th 2021

We consider it positive that insiders have made significant purchases in the last year. Having said that, most people consider earnings and revenue growth trends to be a more meaningful guide to the business. This free interactive report on Amneal Pharmaceuticals' earnings, revenue and cash flow is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Amneal Pharmaceuticals shareholders have gained 121% over the last year. And the share price momentum remains respectable, with a gain of 33% in the last three months. This suggests the company is continuing to win over new investors. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Take risks, for example - Amneal Pharmaceuticals has 3 warning signs (and 1 which is potentially serious) we think you should know about.

