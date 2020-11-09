Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) Third-Quarter Results: Here's What Analysts Are Forecasting For Next Year

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) shareholders are probably feeling a little disappointed, since its shares fell 8.5% to US$4.19 in the week after its latest quarterly results. Revenues of US$519m beat expectations by a respectable 7.7%, although statutory losses per share increased. Amneal Pharmaceuticals lost US$0.06, which was 500% more than what the analysts had included in their models. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. Readers will be glad to know we've aggregated the latest statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their mind on Amneal Pharmaceuticals after the latest results. NYSE:AMRX Earnings and Revenue Growth November 10th 2020

After the latest results, the eleven analysts covering Amneal Pharmaceuticals are now predicting revenues of US$2.04b in 2021. If met, this would reflect a notable 8.7% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. The company is forecast to report a statutory loss of US$0.18 in 2021, a sharp decline from a profit over the last year. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$2.00b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.20 in 2021. Yet despite a small lift in revenues, the analysts are now forecasting a loss instead of a profit, which looks like a reduction in sentiment after the latest results.

The consensus price target stayed unchanged at US$4.44, seeming to suggest that higher forecast losses are not expected to have a long term impact on the valuation. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Amneal Pharmaceuticals at US$6.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$3.00. This is a fairly broad spread of estimates, suggesting that analysts are forecasting a wide range of possible outcomes for the business.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. We would highlight that Amneal Pharmaceuticals' revenue growth is expected to slow, with forecast 8.7% increase next year well below the historical 17%p.a. growth over the last five years. Juxtapose this against the other companies in the industry with analyst coverage, which are forecast to grow their revenues (in aggregate) 6.7% next year. So it's pretty clear that, while Amneal Pharmaceuticals' revenue growth is expected to slow, it's still expected to grow faster than the industry itself.

The Bottom Line

The biggest low-light for us was that the forecasts for Amneal Pharmaceuticals dropped from profits to a loss next year. Happily, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, and are forecasting revenues to grow faster than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. We have forecasts for Amneal Pharmaceuticals going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

It is also worth noting that we have found 4 warning signs for Amneal Pharmaceuticals (2 are potentially serious!) that you need to take into consideration.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team@simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.