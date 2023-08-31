Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc - (AMRX) Price Target Increased by 50.00% to 5.36

The average one-year price target for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc - (NYSE:AMRX) has been revised to 5.36 / share. This is an increase of 50.00% from the prior estimate of 3.57 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 5.05 to a high of 6.30 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 30.61% from the latest reported closing price of 4.10 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 296 funds or institutions reporting positions in Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc -. This is a decrease of 26 owner(s) or 8.07% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AMRX is 0.06%, an increase of 136.45%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.14% to 104,908K shares. The put/call ratio of AMRX is 0.10, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Fosun International holds 21,521K shares representing 13.96% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Tpg Gp A holds 12,329K shares representing 8.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Eversept Partners holds 5,265K shares representing 3.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,183K shares, representing an increase of 1.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMRX by 168.78% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,990K shares representing 2.59% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Group holds 3,748K shares representing 2.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,683K shares, representing an increase of 1.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMRX by 326.49% over the last quarter.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Background Information

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc., headquartered in Bridgewater, NJ, is a fully-integrated pharmaceutical company focused on the development, manufacturing and distribution of generic and specialty drug products. The Company has operations in North America, Asia, and Europe, working together to bring high-quality medicines to patients primarily within the United States.

