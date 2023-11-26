Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc - (AMRX) Price Target Increased by 16.67% to 6.25

The average one-year price target for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc - (NYSE:AMRX) has been revised to 6.25 / share. This is an increase of 16.67% from the prior estimate of 5.36 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 5.56 to a high of 7.35 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 38.22% from the latest reported closing price of 4.52 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 331 funds or institutions reporting positions in Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc -. This is an increase of 34 owner(s) or 11.45% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AMRX is 0.08%, an increase of 32.13%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.10% to 110,600K shares. The put/call ratio of AMRX is 0.08, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Fosun International holds 21,521K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Tpg Gp A holds 12,329K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Rubric Capital Management holds 4,024K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,601K shares, representing an increase of 35.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMRX by 84.74% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,990K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Group holds 3,826K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,748K shares, representing an increase of 2.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMRX by 27.43% over the last quarter.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc., headquartered in Bridgewater, NJ, is a fully-integrated pharmaceutical company focused on the development, manufacturing and distribution of generic and specialty drug products. The Company has operations in North America, Asia, and Europe, working together to bring high-quality medicines to patients primarily within the United States.

