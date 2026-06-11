AMNEAL PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. (AMRX) Hits Fresh High: Is There Still Room to Run?

Shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals (AMRX) have been strong performers lately, with the stock up 23.7% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $15.64 in the previous session. Amneal has gained 21.6% since the start of the year compared to the -4.8% gain for the Zacks Medical sector and the -9.9% return for the Zacks Medical - Drugs industry.

What's Driving the Outperformance?

The stock has a great record of positive earnings surprises, having beaten the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters. In its last earnings report on May 7, 2026, Amneal reported EPS of $0.27 versus consensus estimate of $0.17 while it beat the consensus revenue estimate by 1.86%.

For the current fiscal year, Amneal is expected to post earnings of $1 per share on $3.12 in revenues. This represents a 20.48% change in EPS on a 3.42% change in revenues. For the next fiscal year, the company is expected to earn $1.17 per share on $3.3 in revenues. This represents a year-over-year change of 17% and 5.58%, respectively.

Valuation Metrics

While Amneal has moved to its 52-week high over the past few weeks, investors need to be asking, what is next for the company? A key aspect of this question is taking a look at valuation metrics in order to determine if the company is due for a pullback from this level.

On this front, we can look at the Zacks Style Scores, as these give investors a variety of ways to comb through stocks (beyond looking at the Zacks Rank of a security). These styles are represented by grades running from A to F in the categories of Value, Growth, and Momentum, while there is a combined VGM Score as well. The idea behind the style scores is to help investors pick the most appropriate Zacks Rank stocks based on their individual investment style.

Amneal has a Value Score of A. The stock's Growth and Momentum Scores are B and F, respectively, giving the company a VGM Score of B.

In terms of its value breakdown, the stock currently trades at 15.3X current fiscal year EPS estimates, which is not in-line with the peer industry average of 15.7X. On a trailing cash flow basis, the stock currently trades at 9.8X versus its peer group's average of 12.5X. This is good enough to put the company in the top echelon of all stocks we cover from a value perspective, making Amneal an interesting choice for value investors.

Zacks Rank

We also need to look at the Zacks Rank for the stock, as this is even more important than the company's VGM Score. Fortunately, Amneal currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) thanks to favorable earnings estimate revisions from covering analysts.

Since we recommend that investors select stocks carrying Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and Style Scores of A or B, it looks as if Amneal fits the bill. Thus, it seems as though Amneal shares could have potential in the weeks and months to come.

How Does AMRX Stack Up to the Competition?

Shares of AMRX have been soaring, and the company still appears to be a decent choice, but what about the rest of the industry? One industry peer that looks good is Guardian Pharmacy Services, Inc. (GRDN). GRDN has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value Score of B, a Growth Score of A, and a Momentum Score of F.

Earnings were strong last quarter. Guardian Pharmacy Services, Inc. beat our consensus estimate by 20.83%, and for the current fiscal year, GRDN is expected to post earnings of $1.26 per share on revenue of $1.41 billion.

Shares of Guardian Pharmacy Services, Inc. have gained 17.7% over the past month, and currently trade at a forward P/E of 33.31X and a P/CF of 33.32X.

The Medical - Drugs industry may rank in the bottom 60% of all the industries we have in our universe, but there still looks like there are some nice tailwinds for AMRX and GRDN, even beyond their own solid fundamental situation.

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AMNEAL PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. (AMRX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.