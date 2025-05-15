BioTech
AMRX

Amneal Pharmaceuticals: FDA Approves Brekiya Injection

May 15, 2025 — 08:49 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Amneal Pharmaceuticals (AMRX) announced that the FDA has approved Brekiya injection, the first and only dihydroergotamine autoinjector for the acute treatment of migraine with or without aura and the acute treatment of cluster headaches in adults. The product will be available for appropriate patients in the second half of 2025.

Brekiya autoinjector provides patients with the potential for sustained pain relief in a self-administered form. It contains the same medication used in hospitals, now in a ready-to-use device. Brekiya autoinjector does not require refrigeration, assembly, or priming of the device.

Shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals are up 6% in pre-market trade on Thursday.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

BioTech
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

AMRX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.