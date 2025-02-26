AMNEAL PHARMACEUTICALS Earnings Preview: Recent $AMRX Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

AMNEAL PHARMACEUTICALS ($AMRX) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $721,193,550 and earnings of $0.15 per share.

AMNEAL PHARMACEUTICALS Insider Trading Activity

AMNEAL PHARMACEUTICALS insiders have traded $AMRX stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AMRX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GAUTAM PATEL has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 160,000 shares for an estimated $1,292,000 .

. JASON B. DALY (SVP, Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 57,322 shares for an estimated $490,672 .

. DEBORAH M. AUTOR has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 40,000 shares for an estimated $334,073 .

. JOHN KIELY sold 17,058 shares for an estimated $142,946

AMNEAL PHARMACEUTICALS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 117 institutional investors add shares of AMNEAL PHARMACEUTICALS stock to their portfolio, and 86 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

AMNEAL PHARMACEUTICALS Government Contracts

We have seen $173,571 of award payments to $AMRX over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

