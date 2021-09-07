Amneal Pharmaceuticals Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for AMRX

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: AMRX) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $5.27, changing hands as low as $5.22 per share. Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc shares are currently trading down about 3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AMRX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AMRX's low point in its 52 week range is $3.47 per share, with $7.445 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $5.25.

