Amneal Pharmaceuticals Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for AMRX

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: AMRX) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $8.13, changing hands as high as $8.17 per share. Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc shares are currently trading up about 2.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AMRX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AMRX's low point in its 52 week range is $6.29 per share, with $9.475 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $8.13.

