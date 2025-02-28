News & Insights

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Announces FY25 Revenue Outlook Above View

February 28, 2025

(RTTNews) - Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AMRX), Friday announced financial outlook for the fiscal year 2025.

The company sees revenue in the range of $3.0 billion to $3.1 billion for the full year 2025.

Analysts, on average, estimate revenue of $2.92 billion for the same period.

The company projects adjusted earnings of $0.65 to $0.70 per share for the year.

Analysts, on average, expect earnings of $0.71 per share for the same year.

In the pre-market hours, Amneal's stock is trading at $8.60, up 2.63 percent on the Nasdaq.

