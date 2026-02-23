Is Amneal Pharmaceuticals (AMRX) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One company to watch right now is Amneal Pharmaceuticals (AMRX). AMRX is currently holding a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A.

Value investors also use the P/S ratio. The P/S ratio is calculated as price divided by sales. This is a preferred metric because revenue can't really be manipulated, so sales are often a truer performance indicator. AMRX has a P/S ratio of 1.55. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 3.75.

Finally, investors will want to recognize that AMRX has a P/CF ratio of 10.89. This metric focuses on a firm's operating cash flow and is often used to find stocks that are undervalued based on the strength of their cash outlook. AMRX's current P/CF looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 14.18. Within the past 12 months, AMRX's P/CF has been as high as 61.60 and as low as 8.57, with a median of 16.33.

Investors could also keep in mind USANA Health Sciences (USNA), another Medical - Drugs stock with a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) and Value grade of A.

Shares of USANA Health Sciences currently hold a Forward P/E ratio of 9.35, and its PEG ratio is 0.78. In comparison, its industry sports average P/E and PEG ratios of 40.50 and 1.72.

USNA's price-to-earnings ratio has been as high as 16.65 and as low as 7.83, with a median of 10.39, while its PEG ratio has been as high as 1.39 and as low as 0.65, with a median of 0.87, all within the past year.

USANA Health Sciences also has a P/B ratio of 1.04 compared to its industry's price-to-book ratio of 1.54. Over the past year, its P/B ratio has been as high as 1.49, as low as 0.83, with a median of 1.12.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that Amneal Pharmaceuticals and USANA Health Sciences are likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, AMRX and USNA feels like a great value stock at the moment.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.