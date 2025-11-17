Amneal Pharmaceuticals (AMRX) Price Target Increased by 11.11% to 13.60

The average one-year price target for Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NasdaqGS:AMRX) has been revised to $13.60 / share. This is an increase of 11.11% from the prior estimate of $12.24 dated November 7, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $13.13 to a high of $14.70 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 16.84% from the latest reported closing price of $11.64 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 505 funds or institutions reporting positions in Amneal Pharmaceuticals. This is an increase of 16 owner(s) or 3.27% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AMRX is 0.12%, an increase of 6.95%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.15% to 169,526K shares. The put/call ratio of AMRX is 0.01, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Rubric Capital Management holds 12,335K shares representing 3.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,710K shares , representing an increase of 5.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMRX by 2.65% over the last quarter.

Tpg Gp A holds 12,329K shares representing 3.92% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,733K shares representing 1.82% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,944K shares , representing an increase of 13.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMRX by 0.13% over the last quarter.

Citadel Advisors holds 5,729K shares representing 1.82% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,625K shares , representing an increase of 1.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMRX by 1.73% over the last quarter.

Nantahala Capital Management holds 4,225K shares representing 1.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,367K shares , representing a decrease of 3.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMRX by 6.07% over the last quarter.

