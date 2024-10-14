Is Amneal Pharmaceuticals (AMRX) Outperforming Other Medical Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Medical stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Amneal Pharmaceuticals (AMRX) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Medical sector should help us answer this question.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals is one of 1025 companies in the Medical group. The Medical group currently sits at #4 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Amneal Pharmaceuticals is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AMRX's full-year earnings has moved 0.6% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Our latest available data shows that AMRX has returned about 41.2% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Medical sector has returned an average of 8.1% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Amneal Pharmaceuticals is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another Medical stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Astrazeneca (AZN). The stock has returned 14.9% year-to-date.

In Astrazeneca's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 0.7% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Amneal Pharmaceuticals is a member of the Medical - Drugs industry, which includes 171 individual companies and currently sits at #89 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 2.9% so far this year, meaning that AMRX is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Astrazeneca, however, belongs to the Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry. Currently, this 12-stock industry is ranked #66. The industry has moved +21.2% so far this year.

Going forward, investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to Amneal Pharmaceuticals and Astrazeneca as they could maintain their solid performance.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.7% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

AMNEAL PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. (AMRX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.