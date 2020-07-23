Amneal Pharmaceuticals (AMRX) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (AMRX) closed at $4.46 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.45% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.23%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.31%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.29%.

Coming into today, shares of the pharmaceutical company had lost 7.88% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector gained 3.6%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.2%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from AMRX as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be August 6, 2020. In that report, analysts expect AMRX to post earnings of $0.10 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 11.11%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $450.56 million, up 11.35% from the prior-year quarter.

AMRX's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.56 per share and revenue of $1.91 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +60% and +17.21%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for AMRX. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.62% lower. AMRX is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that AMRX has a Forward P/E ratio of 7.88 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 15.99, so we one might conclude that AMRX is trading at a discount comparatively.

Meanwhile, AMRX's PEG ratio is currently 0.32. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. AMRX's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.14 as of yesterday's close.

The Medical - Drugs industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 92, which puts it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.