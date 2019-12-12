Amneal Pharmaceuticals (AMRX): A Battered Stock on the Rise

As the saying goes, good things come to those who wait, and following a year of decline, patience might finally be paying off for investors of beaten-up Amneal Pharmaceuticals (AMRX).

AMRX stock skyrocketed nearly 50% in Thursday's trading session, following today’s announcement of Amneal receiving an FDA approval for EluRyng, the first generic version of NuvaRing -- a vaginal ring that releases so-called third-generation synthetic hormones.

With the FDA's approval now in hand, Amneal is hoping to get a cut of NuvaRing’s contraceptive market. Nuvaring US sales totaled $976 million for the year (ending October 31).

The uptick in fortune is a timely one for the beleaguered pharmaceutical. In tandem with a series of poor earnings and lower guidance reports, the company has been on a downhill slope for the majority of 2019. Until yesterday’s close, the stock was down by 75% for the year. Furthermore, the company has been dogged by opioid-related investigations, as Amneal is one of several pharmaceuticals to receive grand-jury subpoenas for an investigation looking into whether pharmaceutical companies deliberately allowed opioid analgesics to flood communities.

It remains to be seen whether today’s boost instigates a broader change in fortune for AMRX. Guggenheim’s Dana Flanders hasn’t been convinced so far, with the analyst noting, “AMRX faced several headwinds in 3Q, including a sequential decline in several of its largest products (diclofenac, levothyroxine), while new launch revenue was only a modest ~$19M. AMRX’s generics business declined $27M sequentially to $291M in 3Q (adjusting for Oxymorphone reclassification), and we forecast a steeper ~$30M sequential decline in 4Q given epinephrine seasonality.” Flanders reiterated a Sell on AMRX, alongside a price target of $2.50, implying possible downside of about 50% from current levels. (To watch Flanders’ track record, click here)

Flanders is not alone taking a bearish stance on AMRX. J.P. Morgan's Chris Schott recently downgraded the stock from Neutral to Underweight, noting: "While some of the challenges facing Amneal do appear fixable (supply penalties, plant utilization, etc.), many appear fundamental (a function of the evolving dynamics in the US Gx market) will likely take time and resources to fix (which the company is increasingly lacking at 7x leverage and with an everdepressed equity value)." The analyst added, "At this point, it appears that major pipeline successes would be needed to turn the story around, which appear increasingly un-likely in the near-term in our view. Along these lines, and after several quarters of disappointing results and guidance cuts, we are downgrading AMRX to Underweight."

Are the analysts on the wrong side here? With the ailing pharmaceutical currently soaring up the charts, it will be interesting to watch if the bears can tame the unexpected bullish sentiment. Despite the upturn, Amneal is still a long way off where it begun 2019, trading at $14 per share. (See Amneal price targets and analyst ratings on TipRanks)

