Amneal Pharma Swings To Profit In Q1, Beats Estimates; Affirms FY25 Guidance

(RTTNews) - Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AMRX), an integrated specialty pharmaceutical company, on Friday announced profit for the first quarter, compared with loss last year. On an adjusted basis, earnings beat estimates.

For the first quarter, net income attributable to the company was $12.20 million compared with loss of $91.64 million in the previous year's quarter.

Earnings per share were $0.04 compared with loss per share of $0.30 last year.

On an adjusted basis, net income increased to $66.54 million from $44.48 million in the previous year.

Adjusted earnings per share were $0.21 versus $0.14 last year.

Three analysts, on average, had expected the company to report $0.15 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Revenue increased 5 percent to $695.42 million from $659.19 million last year.

Looking ahead to the full year 2025, the company reaffirms the guidance that was previously announced.

The company expects revenue for the full year to range between $3.0 billion and $3.1 billion.

The company anticipates adjusted EBITDA to range between $650 million and $675 million. While the adjusted earnings per share are expected to range between $0.65 and $0.70.

On Thursday, Amneal Pharma closed 1.04% higher at $7.74 on the Nasdaq.

