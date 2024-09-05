News & Insights

Amneal Pharma, Shipa's BORUZU For Subcutaneous Administration Gets US FDA Approval

September 05, 2024 — 06:05 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com

(RTTNews) - Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AMRX) along with Shilpa Medicare Limited, Thursday announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved BORUZU, the first ready-to-use version of bortezomib for subcutaneous administration.

The companies expect to launch the bortezomib injection in the second quarter of 2025, which could be used for the treatment of multiple myeloma and mantle cell lymphoma.

"These ready-to-use injectable presentations are important innovations for oncology providers as they reduce the pharmacy preparation steps for clinicians," said Sean McGowan, Vice President, Biosimilars and Branded Oncology.

Stocks mentioned

AMRX

AMRX

