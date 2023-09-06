Amneal Pharma Says FDA Approves Lisdexamfetamine Dimesylate Capsules

(RTTNews) - Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AMRX) announced Wednesday it has received Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for lisdexamfetamine dimesylate capsules, 20 mg, 30 mg, 40 mg, 50 mg, 60 mg, and 70 mg.

Lisdexamfetamine dimesylate capsules is a generic version of Vyvanse. This ADHD product is currently on the U.S. FDA shortage product list, and Amneal has already begun supplying product to the market.

Lisdexamfetamine dimesylate is indicated for the treatment of Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) in patients 6 years and above and for adults with moderate to severe Binge Eating Disorder.

According to IQVIA, U.S. annual sales for lisdexamfetamine dimesylate for the 12 months ended June 2023 were $5.3 billion.

