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Amneal Pharma Says FDA Approves Addl. Strengths And Vial Presentations Of Iohexol Injection

July 17, 2026 — 08:21 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Biopharmaceutical company Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AMRX) announced Friday that it has received U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for additional strengths and vial presentations of iohexol injection, 350 mg iodine/mL in 50 mL, 75 mL and 100 mL vials, as well as 300 mg iodine/mL in 50 mL vial. Amneal plans to launch these products in the third quarter of 2026.

The newly approved presentations complement Amneal's previously approved and launched iohexol injection 300 mg iodine/mL in 100 mL vials, and positions Amneal to address the majority of U.S. iohexol injection market demand across key presentations.

Iohexol is a radiographic contrast agent indicated for intrathecal, intra-arterial, intravenous, oral, rectal, intraarticular, and body cavity imaging procedures in adults and pediatric patients two weeks of age and older.

These approvals represent the first generic versions referencing OMNIPAQUE across the approved presentations.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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