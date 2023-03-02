Amneal Pharma Says FDA Accepts For Review ANDA For Naloxone Hydrochloride Nasal Spray

(RTTNews) - Essential medicines company Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AMRX) announced Thursday that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has accepted for review the Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) for naloxone hydrochloride nasal spray, USP, 4mg, which is the generic version of Narcan and is used in the treatment of a known or suspected opioid overdose emergency.

Naloxone hydrochloride nasal spray is a critical tool in addressing the opioid public health emergency across the United States

According to IQVIA, U.S. annual sales for this product for the 12 months ended December 2022 were $318 million. In addition, there are significant volumes of the product purchased directly by U.S. states.

