Markets
AMRX

Amneal Pharma Says FDA Accepts For Review ANDA For Naloxone Hydrochloride Nasal Spray

March 02, 2023 — 06:22 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Essential medicines company Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AMRX) announced Thursday that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has accepted for review the Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) for naloxone hydrochloride nasal spray, USP, 4mg, which is the generic version of Narcan and is used in the treatment of a known or suspected opioid overdose emergency.

Naloxone hydrochloride nasal spray is a critical tool in addressing the opioid public health emergency across the United States

According to IQVIA, U.S. annual sales for this product for the 12 months ended December 2022 were $318 million. In addition, there are significant volumes of the product purchased directly by U.S. states.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AMRX

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.