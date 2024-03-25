News & Insights

Amneal Pharma Receives FDA Approval For Ciprofloxacin And Dexamethasone Otic Suspension

March 25, 2024

(RTTNews) - Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMRX) said it has received Abbreviated New Drug Application approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for ciprofloxacin and dexamethasone otic suspension.

The product is a combination of ciprofloxacin, a fluoroquinolone antibacterial and dexamethasone, a corticosteroid, and is indicated for the treatment of infections caused by susceptible isolates of the designated microorganisms in Acute Otitis Externa (AOE) in pediatric (age 6 months and older), adult, and elderly patients due to staphylococcus aureus and pseudomonas aeruginosa.

The most common adverse reactions reported with ciprofloxacin and dexamethasone otic suspension were ear pain (2.3%), ear discomfort (3%), and ear pruritus (1.5%).

