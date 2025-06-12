Markets
Amneal Pharma Gets FDA Approval For Prednisolone Acetate Ophthalmic Suspension

June 12, 2025 — 08:42 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AMRX) Thursday said that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved prednisolone acetate ophthalmic suspension, a generic version of Allergan's Pred Forte.

Prednisolone acetate ophthalmic suspension is indicated for treating steroid-responsive ocular inflammation.

Amneal plans to launch the product in the third quarter of 2025.

According to IQVIA, U.S. annual sales for prednisolone acetate ophthalmic suspension for the 12 months ended April 2025 were about $201 million.

