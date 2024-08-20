Amneal Pharma: FDA Approves Abbreviated New Drug Application For Propofol Vials

(RTTNews) - Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AMRX) has received Abbreviated New Drug Application approval from the FDA for Propofol Injectable Emulsion USP, 200 mg/20 mL, 500 mg/50 mL, and 1,000 mg/100 mL, Single-Dose Vials. Propofol is an intravenous drug commonly used in hospitals for the induction and maintenance of anesthesia and sedation. The company expects to launch propofol in the fourth quarter of 2024.

"Amneal is keenly focused on delivering critical drugs that are in short supply," said Andy Boyer, Executive Vice President, Chief Commercial Officer - Generics.

Headquartered in Bridgewater, Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a global pharmaceuticals company.

