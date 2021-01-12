Amneal Pharma Announces Acquisition Of Kashiv Specialty - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AMRX) and Kashiv BioSciences LLC have entered into a definitive agreement under which Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC, a unit of the company, will acquire a 98% interest in Kashiv Specialty Pharmaceuticals, a subsidiary of Kashiv. Amneal expects the deal will be financially accretive by approximately $15 million of adjusted EBITDA on an annualized basis.

Amneal will pay an upfront purchase price comprised of: a cash payment of $70 million at the closing; and a cash payment of $30 million at the one-year anniversary of the execution of the purchase agreement. Kashiv is also eligible to receive up to an additional $8 million in contingent payments. Amneal has also agreed to pay Kashiv certain royalty payments.

Chirag Patel, Co-Chief Executive Officer, said: "With this acquisition, Amneal will gain an exciting pipeline of valuable 505(b)2 branded products primarily in neurology and endocrinology, where we have a well-established commercial infrastructure, as well as a valuable pipeline of complex generics."

