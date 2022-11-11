Markets
AMRX

Amneal Pharma: FDA To Evaluate NDA For IPX203 In Treatment Of Parkinson's Disease

November 11, 2022 — 08:17 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AMRX) announced the FDA has accepted for review the New Drug Application for IPX203 for the treatment of Parkinson's disease. The FDA assigned a PDUFA date of June 30, 2023 to complete its evaluation of the NDA.

Gustavo Pesquin, Chief Commercial Officer, Amneal Specialty, said: "We look forward to engaging in conversations with the FDA as we advance the application. We believe the data in our RISE-PD study supports the important benefit IPX203 can offer to this community by providing longer duration of symptom control with the benefit of fewer doses."

Shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals are up 4% in pre-market trade on Friday.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AMRX

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.