Amneal Obtains FDA Approval For Generic Durezol

(RTTNews) - Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMRX), a generics and specialty pharmaceutical company, on Friday, said it has received FDA approval for Difluprednate ophthalmic emulsion 0.05 percent, the generic version of Durezol, which is used in the treatment of inflammation and pain associated with ocular surgery.

"With the approval of difluprednate, a complex ophthalmic suspension product, we continue to shift our portfolio to increasingly complex and more differentiated product areas. The wheel of innovation constantly turns at Amneal, and we see a long runway for our R&D engine," commented Chirag and Chintu Patel, Co-Chief Executive Officers at Amneal Pharmaceuticals.

